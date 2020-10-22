Maryam Nawaz to oversee PML-N election campaign in GB: sources  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed his daughter and party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz to use Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform to mobilize party workers, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the two PML-N leaders today held a detailed discussion today, where Nawaz Sharif directed Maryam Nawaz to oversee the election process in the Gilgit Baltistan region.

The former prime minister also directed her to further mount pressure on the government besides also asking her to expedite contacts with other opposition groups in the wake of an anti-government movement.

Nawaz Sharif also held a discussion regarding the PDM public gathering in Quetta on 25 October as they also discussed over the minutes of the speech to be delivered by the former prime minister in the rally.

The two also discussed the content of the letter written by the federal government to the British authorities to bring back Nawaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the government will hopefully succeed in bringing back PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif from London before the 15th of January 2021.

Talking exclusively with ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry said that the officials of the British government also believed that the plunderers coming from the developing countries caused defamation of their country.

He maintained that the court had convicted the elder Sharif and hoped that the UK government will soon decide about the PML-N leader.

The federal government had sought Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) nod to publish former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s summons in two London based newspapers.

