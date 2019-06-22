Spokesman for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Gill today (Saturday) said that differences between uncle Shehbaz and niece Maryam had come out in the open, ARY News reported.

Gill retorting on the Press Conference made by the Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz earlier in the day said that whatever she said was based on lies.

The spokesman added: “No matter how much hue and cry PML-N makes no one will be awarded an NRO.”

Gill was of the opinion that a fire was being stoked by the opposition against the government’s ‘Debt Probe Commission’.

“Fear of the high powered debt probe commission triggered today’s press conference, they are aware that the truth will now be unveiled and no one will be spared,” claimed Gill.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry suggests plea bargain method to Maryam for father’s release

Shahbaz Gill said that he was proud of the Pakistan Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Officials and a security official’s presence during father-daughter meetings is for security purposes only.

“Jail and a house are different peripheries and their protocols need to be followed,” stressed Gill.

The spokesman also claimed that differences were also simmering between the cousins, Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam.

“Hamza Shehbaz was made to sit in the corner at the Iftar Party between PPP and PML-N, that was indicative of friction between the two political leaders,” said Gill.

Gill further added that degrading Pakistan’s state institutes has now become common practice of the opposition even though the courts and the people of Pakistan have clearly rejected their false claims.

Taunting the claims of Nawaz Sharif’s detrimental health, Gill said that if a patient is as critically ill as being claimed by Maryam then why is she taking an entourage of hundreds to meet him in jail and causing him undue duress.

Gill in conclusion said that the government has always been open to providing the deposed former Prime Minister of the best possible health facilities available in Pakistan but it is apparent that Maryam seeks a NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) so that she may flee the country.

Comments

comments