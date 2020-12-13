LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday thanked the people of Lahore for attending the public meeting in “overwhelming numbers,” ARY News reported.

Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) power show at the Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that participants of the Lahore public meeting had filled up adjoining streets as well.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government Maryam said, “Lahorites have buried the [government] which came into power on a fake promise of change.”

Maryam Nawaz said that PM Imran had been saying that he will not grant an NRO to the opposition, but today the prime minister was seeking an NRO from PDM and Nawaz Sharif.

She claimed that no new university and college was established in the PTI government and scholarships have also been taken away from students.

The PML-N leader also urged people to wear masks. “Please come out to our rallies but don’t forget to wear your masks because I care about your health.”

Bilawal demands release of Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday demanded of the government to release Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah,

Addressing a public meeting under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to hold a long march towards Islamabad.

He maintained the PPP had always offered great sacrifices for democracy and supremacy of the constitution, adding that they never bow down before any anti-democratic power.

Urging the masses to support their movement, Bilawal Bhutto said that their “future is bright.” He maintained that they were fighting for people’s rights.

