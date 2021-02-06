ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence here on Saturday to discuss Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decisions taken in a recent meeting, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the two leaders in the meeting decided to take the matters related to proposed long march to the steering committee of the opposition alliance.

Both leaders also reviewed the strategy for success of the joint candidates in Senate elections, sources said.

The two leaders also considered a mechanism for the march to Islamabad and the base camp of the opposition’s long march in the federal capital.

Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman considered various proposals with regard to the no-confidence motions in assemblies, according to sources. “They also mulled over, if the first no-trust motion be presented in Punjab or Balochistan,” sources said.

The PML-N and JUI leaders also talked on the duration of the opposition parties long march.

The 11 parties’ opposition alliance, PDM, on Thursday announced that it will kick off a long march towards Islamabad on March 26.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who is also the head of the 11-party opposition alliance – announced the decision while briefing media about decisions taken in the hours-long meeting held in Islamabad.

Briefing media about other decisions taken in the meeting, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition parties will contest the upcoming Senate elections jointly.

He further said that the movement opposes the open ballot method of Senate polls and also rejected the nomination of former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of Broadsheet probe.

Comments

comments