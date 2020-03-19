LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets on Thursday said Pakistan is facing one of the gravest crises in her recent memory.

Taking to the microblogging site, she said: “the spread of coronavirus poses a serious threat that needs to be fought at all levels. In the hour of trial, we must take precaution, follow the medical guidelines & pray to Allah SWT for His protection.”

She extended “heartfelt” condolences to the families of those who have died from the epidemic and prayed for early recovery of the affected. “May Allah protect us all. Ameen. Fee Amaan Allah.”

Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have succumbed to the epidemic & earnest prayers for early recovery of the affected. May Allah protect us all. Ameen. Fee Amaan Allah. https://t.co/A8jiAukWCV — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 19, 2020

Maryam Nawaz, who faces charges of money laundering and is out on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, conveyed “fervent prayers” from her father Nawaz Sharif for “beloved nation,” saying: ” He [asked me to convey directly to the people of Pakistan].

Earlier, on March 12, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz broke her months-long silence as she talked to media for the first time after being released from prison on bail in the CSM case.

“I remained silent due to some personal reasons,” she said after meeting PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad.

