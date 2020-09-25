Maryam ruined Nawaz Sharif’s political career: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Friday that he felt honour to be called spokesperson of Pakistan Army, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Lahore, the federal minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif landed in trouble due to his own daughter. “Maryam Nawaz has ruined the career of Nawaz Sharif.”

Commenting over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s APC address, Rasheed said, “Nawaz’s APC speech was inspired by Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal, Modi or Indian spy agency RAW.

He went on to say that opposition wants a fight with Prime Minister Imran Khan before Senate elections and they neither hold march nor give resignations from assemblies.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the meeting with the army chief and DG ISI should be a matter of honour for them [opposition leaders]. He further said, “It was the army which assisted civil governments in dam projects, cleaning of nullah, flood situation, locust operations.”

The federal minister said all political leaders held one-on-one meetings with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that he had just revealed details of opposition leaders meetings with PM Imran but “but phone calls data will jolt the country if he leaks it.”

The minister also appreciated the prime minister and said that Imran Khan would root out the menace of corruption from the country

