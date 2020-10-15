A video clip showing a masked gang armed with machetes, axes and bats storming a house in broad daylight and destroying property has gone viral.

At least a dozen thugs carrying weapons were seen attacking the home in Church, a large village in Hyndburn district of Lancashire, the UK. The 20-second clip, seemingly filmed by the attackers, shows them smashing the front windows of the place, destroying a television set and damaging a BMW parked outside the house.

Three of the men involved in the attack have since been arrested and remain in custody, according to police.

Though the motive behind the attack is yet not clear, it is thought to have been a targeted attack.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.05pm yesterday to reports of public order offences in Tanpits Road, Church. It was reported a number of men had vandalised two cars, a Peugeot and BMW, before smashing the windows of a house.”

“The group then forced their way inside the address before damaging further property including a television, ornaments, walls and rear windows.

“The men made off from the scene in four vehicles. No injuries were reported.”

“Following enquiries police later arrested two men aged 35 and 27 from Bolton and a 26-year-old man from Trowbridge on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They are currently in custody.”

An investigation is underway and enquiries on-going. It is being treated as an isolated incident and offences of this nature are rare.

