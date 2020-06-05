ISLAMABAD: While the country secured orders for the export of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks – both surgical and N-95 – and Tyvek suits will not be exported to meet local needs, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said locally-manufactured protective equipment will be exported as the government is striving to boost the country’s export. However, he added, the first and foremost priority is to ensure a smooth supply of PPE in the country.

Razak Dawood said the country’s fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry exports to the Middle Eastern countries witnessed a growth of 36 per cent over the last twelve months.

The Senate session got underway at the parliament house in Islamabad today with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair. The Senate chairman asked senators who don’t desire to speak on the floor to leave the hall due to the coronavirus fears.

He also limited the sitting of the upper house of parliament to two hours.

