Covid: 15 new mass vaccination centres to become functional from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: All preparations have been finalized to open 15 mass vaccination centres across the country in order to expedite the anti-COVID inoculation process, ARY News reported.

The mass vaccination centres being established in the top 15 Covid-19 affected cities.

The cities where the government has planned to establish mass vaccination centres included Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

As per details, the Islamabad administration has decided to establish a mass vaccination centre at Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC).

Around 4000 people would be vaccinated against coronavirus on daily basis at the Islamabad Isolation Hospital. The vaccination centre will have 40 counters, nine observation beds, 18 big and 12 small rooms.

Moreover, three doctors and six nurses will perform duties in the Islamabad vaccination centre.

The National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) yesterday approved the establishment of the mass vaccination centres and had directed the provinces to implement the decision.

The sources said that the decision to setup anti-COVID inoculation centres on large scale was taken after the more than expected success of the Lahore Expo vaccination centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has purchased the coronavirus vaccines for the first time and the first batch of 0.5 million Sinopharm vaccines will arrive in the country from China today, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan has purchased the Sinopharm vaccines at a discounted price following an agreement with the Chinese pharmaceutical company

