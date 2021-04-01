EAST LAKE, Flordia: A Florida couple was shocked to find a 7 to 9-foot alligator on the lanai of the house after hearing a growling sound which later managed to free itself and went for a swim in the backyard pool.

Tim Kelly told WTVT-TV that he found the alligator on the lanai of his Pinellas County home after hearing a growling sound that was stuck under an end table.

The man said that he was not sure how the alligator got into that predicament.

He immediately called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

While they were waiting for FWC to arrive, the gator managed to free itself from the table and went for a swim in Kelly’s pool before an officer arrives at the scene.

“We were just sitting here having coffee just watching him swim around in the pool. He would come up here and rest on the steps, then sink to the bottom again.”

Later, FWC officers reached there and got the alligator out of the pool. They were reportedly planning on relocating the alligator because of its size.

Tim Kelly says it was a morning he won’t forget. “It was unbelievable. Good start to a Friday morning, good weekend starter, got us up, that’s for sure,” he added.

