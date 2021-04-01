Web Analytics
Massive fire erupts at Rawalpindi Urdu Bazaar

RAWALPINDI: A huge fire erupted at Rawalpindi’s Urdu Bazaar on Wednesday.

More than ten fire brigade vehicles of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) are at the site struggling to douse the flames.

Officials relayed that the fire is so intense that it has engulfed over 20 shops and is spreading further to nearby shops. WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat is also present at the site overseeing the firefighting operation.

It is unclear what triggered the blaze.

