KARACHI: Large swathes of the metropolis experienced another massive power breakdown on Friday, ARY News reported.

In what was described as tripping in the national grid by K-Electric, around 80 per cent areas of the city reeled under the hours-long power breakdown. The areas that suffered from the blackout include Landhi, Korangi, Baldia Town, Defence, Clifton, Liaquatabad, and Malir, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulsitan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Maymar, North Karachi and New Karachi.

Almost all industrial areas of the port city have been hit by the power outage. Some other cities of Sindh also suffered because of the disruption.

“Due to tripping in National Grid, power supply is affected to most parts of Sind including Karachi. K-Electric’s restoration efforts are underway,” the city’s power supplier said. “We regret inconvenience caused to customers and request their cooperation during this time.”

This is the second breakdown in less than a week’s time to hit the metropolis as many of the areas had plunged into darkness on the night of Jan 20 as well owing to tripping of feeders following rainfall in the city.

A spokesperson for K-Electric said there was a power breakdown in “few areas of Karachi due to rain”.

