Karachi police arrest at least five people behind massive traffic blockade

KARACHI: Severe and sporadic traffic blockades have been reported on Monday in the port city beset by factions of a religious party holding protests right ahead of the holy month of Ramazan restricting people on the roads for hours on end, ARY News reported.

As masses returning home from their offices in II Chundrigarh Road, Merewether Tower and MA Jinnah Road suffer the worst jams for traffic flow at the moment as a far-right religio-political party called for a strike, police said they would not allow anyone to disrupt the city’s activities.

According to the details, Police and security personnel have so far arrested dozens of protesters trying to sabotage the law and order and forcing shops to shutter.

Traffic Police said in a statement, “Road is closed for Traffic at Orangi No 5, due to protest of religious party.”

It also said Baldia No 4 is also closed for traffic due to the same reason.

Separately, Zainab Market, Bolton Market, Mobile Market, Electronics Market, Gul Plaza, Zaibunnisa Street, Parking Plaza of districts South, amongst Malir, East and West are also suffering prolonged gridlocks.

