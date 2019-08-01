KARACHI: Hundreds of commuters were stuck in a massive traffic jam at Qayyumabad Chowrangi due to the closure of Korangi Road and Causeway as rainwater flooded the roads, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Owing to the sudden traffic flow several roads, including the Baloch Colony Bridge, Express Way, Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Korangi Crossing, Korangi Road, Brooks Chowrangi and Defence Road witnessed a terrible traffic jam for hours, as the traffic has been diverted to Jam Sadiq Bridge due to overtopping of Korangi Nadi.

Korangi remained disconnected from the rest of the city. Traffic police officials helped travelers take alternative routes but it seemed almost difficult to control the situation.

Officials said that it would take two to three days to clear the roads for public transport. Officials advised commuters to cooperate with the traffic police and local administration as the roads were blocked for their safety and security.

On July 30, A flow of floodwater gushing out from Thado Dam in Gadap had reached to M-9 highway and a track of the motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad was completely closed due to flash floods.

The road was opened for traffic after the military troops had reached the spot and assisted the civil administration in relief work.

