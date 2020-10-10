Religious scholar Maulana Adil, driver killed in Karachi gun attack

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.

Resultantly, Maulana Adil and his driver suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that two bullets hit Maulana Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of police and Rangers arrived at the crime scene and launched investigations into the incident. Korangi SSP Faisal Chachar said that they found empty bullet shells from the scene and sent it for a forensics test.

Maulana Adil was the son of eminent religious scholar Saleemullah Khan and was the head of Jamia Farooqia, a renowned university of Islamic learnings and related disciplines in Karachi.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed to apprehend the suspects involved in the assassination of the religious scholar immediately. He maintained that the miscreants wanted to create a law and order situation in the metropolis. The chief minister vowed to bring the assassinators to justice.

Sindh Inspector General (IG) Mushtaq Ahmed Maher also sought a report from the SSP Korangi about the incident and directed to arrest the assassins at the earliest.

Comments

comments