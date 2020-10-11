Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest at Jamia Farooqia

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of martyred religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan and his driver Maqsood were offered this morning and he was laid to rest at Jamia Farooqia premises at the side of his father Maulana Saleemullah Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The funeral prayers were led by Ubaidullah Khalid, a brother of Maulana Adil Khan, who was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi on Saturday evening.

Prominent religious scholars Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Rafi Usmani, Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Mufti Noman Naeem, other religious scholars, students and citizens were among hundreds of people who attended the funeral prayers of Maulana Adil.

Maulana Adil was the son of eminent religious scholar Saleemullah Khan and was the head of Jamia Farooqia, a renowned university of Islamic learning and related disciplines in Karachi. He will be laid to rest on the side of his father at Jamia Farooqia phase II.

Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony yesterday evening.

Maulana Adil and his driver Maqsood suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that two bullets hit Maulana Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.

The law enforcement agencies have initiated investigation of the high profile killing incident as investigation officials gathering footage of CCTV cameras to trace the killers who fled from the crime scene after murder.

The investigation agencies have also conducted geofencing of the crime scene.

Korangi SSP Faisal Chachar yesterday said that they found empty bullet shells from the scene and sent it for forensic test.

