Maulana Fazl to set in motion ‘Plan B’ to pressurize govt

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday announced to move towards “Plan B” to press the government into accepting their demands.

Addressing participants of the sit-in, he said details of the plan which would come into effect from Wednesday would be unveiled tomorrow.

Maulana Fazl asked his supporters to stay put at the sit-in site until they are told to move towards Plan B.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the JUI-F in today’s meeting of party leaders in the capital city gave final touches to Plan-B.

It was decided to block key highways and roads across the country and continue with its march. The plan also includes shutter-down strikes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi to mount pressure on the government.

The sources said other opposition parties will also be taken on board before the execution of the plan.

Earlier today, DIG South Karachi Sharjeel Kharal in a letter to SSP South and City Police cautioned that the JUI-F can hold protest demonstrations in Karachi.

The political party could stage sit-ins at five places in the southern part of the metropolis, the letter said.

The DIG South ordered the police officers to boost surveillance and patrolling to tackle likely protest sit-ins. The letter also urged foolproof security measures to meet any untoward situation.

