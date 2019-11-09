ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday condemned the Indian apex court’s verdict over Babri Mosque, ARY News reported.

In his condemnation statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the land of historical religious sight to Hindus, shows its narrow thinking.

India has badly failed in safeguarding the rights of the minorities, Fazlur Rehman said.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader, Asad Umar also aired his concerns regarding India’s growing religious intolerance and it’s the aggressive stance on race, caste, color and creed.

“Ayodhya verdict shows that extremist views which dominated politics in India, are now becoming pervasive in the state institutions of India also. As extremist, xenophobic thought takes control of Indian state & society, nuclear India emerges as biggest threat to global peace”, he tweeted.

Babri Mosque verdict

India’s Supreme Court on Saturday ruled the Hindus will get Ayodhya land and an alternate piece of land should be allotted to Muslims to balance the claims of the both communities, according to media reports.

The unanimous verdict on the long-running Ayodhya land dispute announced by a five-member bench of the Indian apex court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The bench also comprised of Justices S. A. Bobde, D. Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer.

The bench its decision observed that there was enough material to prove that the Babri Masjid was not constructed on a vacant land. There was a structure there and it was not an Islamic structure, bench said.

