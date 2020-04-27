LAHORE: Leader of Jamaat e Islami Fazl (JUIF) telephoned leader of the opposition in the national Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday to exchange thoughts on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

According to details, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has advised President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) to form a parliamentary commission to probe the matter at hand.

After the phone call Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that till such a monitoring committee consisting of parliamentarians is formed, the opposition members will not participate on further political discussions on the matter.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman went on to claim that Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid heed to his advice and has taken all other opposition leaders and members on board.

The cleric said that the country cannot to allowed to be left at the mercy of a volunteer force made by a singular political party, be it the ruling party.

Fazlur Rehman also said that more deliberation on the matter was as yet underway among opposition parties.

