Maulana Fazlur Rehman meets Zardari, Bilawal in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has held a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting with JUI-F chief and PPP top leaders was continued for around 1.5 hours where they held discussion over the current political situation and other matters.

During the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari critcised that his political party will not make any compromise on ‘anti-people’ budget and NFC Award. He alleged that the federal government has neglected to take necessary measures for eliminating the locusts’ attacks on crops.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for political revenge against the opposition.

Fazlur Rehman said it was necessary for the opposition parties to build concensus against the present government in order to protect the national economy.

Both political parties have agreed to make concensus on political matters for the national integrity, as well as decided to adopt a concrete stance on 18th Constitutional Amendment and National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

