LAHORE: Famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was admitted to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday.

As per details, he was admitted to a private hospital in Jauhar Town where he is undergoing treatment for heart ailment.

Officials of the hospital said the religious scholar’s condition is out of danger. They said his angiography will be carried out later in the afternoon, which will determine the course of his treatment.

It merits mentioning here that Maulana Tariq Jameel is one of the Pakistanis who featured among World’s Most Influential Muslims’ list of 2019.

Comments

comments