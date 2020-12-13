ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Confirming the news through his Twitter handle, Tariq Jameel said that he underwent a COVID-19 test on Sunday after suffering from virus symptoms.

He informed that on the directions of the doctors he has been admitted to hospital.

السلام علیکم ورحمة الله

گذشتہ کچھ ایام سے طبعیت ناساز تھی، ٹیسٹ کروانے پر کورونا پازیٹو آیا ہے ،

اطبّاء کے مشورے سے ہسپتال داخل ہو گیا ہوں، تمام محبین سے خصوصی دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے۔#tariqjamil — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 13, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 3,369 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 438,425.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 72 more people succumbed to the infection during this period, taking the death toll from the disease to 8,796.

A total of 42,222 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,369 turned out to be positive.

The number of active cases stands at 46,629 while 383,000 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

