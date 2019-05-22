Maulana Tariq Jameel sends message of peace to Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar, Maulana Tariq Jameel, took to the internet for asking famous You Tubers Sham Idrees and Ducky Bhai to bury the hatchet.

Tariq Jameel’s You Tube message was brought into light by ARY News’ programme, ‘Bakhabar Savera’, which addresses overall You Tuber including Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai, Zaid Ali, Rahim Pardesi and Shahmeer urging them to forgive and make peace.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video of duration around 2.5 minutes was uploaded on Jameel’s official You Tube channel with the title of “Stop Fighting | Message | Tariq Jameel | Ducky Bhai, Sham Idrees, ZaidAli, Rahim Pardesi, Shahmeer”.

Maulana, in his opening remarks, said, “Let try to pardon weaknesses of your friends. We are living in a society where people don’t forgive each other. We destroy an individual [our opponent] over his small mistake, or even kill the person that only results into loss of friends by the super talented persons. This happens with only reasons that he did this and he did that.”

The preacher advocated to learn forgiveness to other’s mistakes which usually caused by every human being marred with errors and mistakes even he was one of the greatest saints or sinners. “Human always makes mistake,” he said.

“Please, do not counter anyone’s stubbornness with stubbornness. Be the first person, who accepts defeat in stubbornness.”

“It doesn’t matter if you are weak in worshipping or in education but a society is completely destroyed due to lack of ethics. [By targeting any person in disrespectful behavior], you are just faking your own self but not the other.”

The popular You Tubers are engaged into digital fight for many days by defaming and blaming each other for ‘wrongdoings’ apparently in a revengeful manner.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments