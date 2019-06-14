Web Analytics
Mawra Hocane visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

Actor Mawra Hocane who is currently vacationing in New York paid a visit to Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.  

Rishi has been living in New York since months now where he is undergoing medical treatment.

He hopes to act in movies after recovery. Speaking about his father’s love for movies, Ranbir said at an award function that “He [Rishi Kapoor] speaks to me about his insecurity, that when he gets back, will he get to work in the movies, will people offer him films, will he be able to act in movies and that kind of inspiration and passion and madness is what brings all this to perspective.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actor has always been quite vocal about her love for the Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Hocane shares a lovely bond with the Kapoor family and was seen attending Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in the past. Neetu  has earlier said that she loves Mawra and and has seen her shows.

The starlet made her Bollywood debut with 2016 romantic drama  film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

