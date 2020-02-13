Prominent Pakistani actor Maya Ali dazzled in desi attire as her brother’s wedding festivities kicked off a week back.

On Wednesday, the starlet donned a plum hand-worked pishwas paired up with a dupatta at a Qawwali event attended by her friends and family.

Maya’s brother Afnan Qureshi is all set to tie the knot with Nosha. The couple had their nikkah in March 2017.

The 3o-year-old actress’ photos from the Qawwali night are doing rounds on social media.

Fans congratulated her as her brother is starting a new phase of life and showered her with love. Maya also shared an endearing photo with her mother.

On the work front, she was last seen in Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Love on big screen opposite Shehryar Munawar.

