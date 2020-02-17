Mayor Islamabad challenged reference against him

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday heard a petition filed by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz challenging a reference against him by the Local Government Commission, ARY News reported.

Mayor Ansar Aziz appeared before the bench comprises of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani along with his team of lawyers.

In his petition Islamabad mayor prayed the court to prohibit the government from implementing recommendation of his suspension.

The court issued notices to Secretary Interior Ministry, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and the LGC.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until February 21.

On Feb 13, the Local Government Commission headed by Ali Nawaz Awan MNA had decided to proceed against Mr Aziz for a number of charges.

Acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) Humayun Akhtar, filed the reference with the commission against the mayor.

The LGC also recommended to the federal government to suspend the mayor for three months till the completion of an inquiry against him.

The mayor in his petition said that the suggestion by the LGC regarding his suspension was illegal and asked the court to stop the LGC Chairperson Awan from working as he was biased towards him. He also prayed to the IHC to declare recommendations of the commission as null and void.

Earlier, the nine-member LGC established by the federal government under the interior ministry for improving the state of affairs of Islamabad’s local government headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs MNA Ali Nawaz Awan decided to proceed against Aziz for a number of charges.

