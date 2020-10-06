Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz resigns from post

ISLAMABAD: Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Tuesday resigned from his post, months after he was restored by the Islamabad High Court after being suspended over corruption allegations, ARY NEWS reported.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz, who belongs top PML-N, resigned from his post fourth months ahead of the completion of his tenure.

Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation spokesman has confirmed that it has received the resignation from the mayor, however, he expressed his unawareness regarding the reasons behind the move.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 21 restored Sheikh Anser Aziz as Islamabad mayor and suspended the notification of his suspension issued by the federal government.

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani issued orders while hearing a petition filed by Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz. Sheikh Anser Aziz challenged his suspension in the Islamabad High court (IHC). Mayor pleaded before the court to suspend the interior ministry order and restore him to the position of mayor.

A week before the federal government suspended Islamabad’s first elected mayor Anser Aziz, for a period of 90 days over corruption allegations. Aziz was facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project.

The Local Government Commission (LGC) had recommended suspending Sheikh Anser Aziz on account of miss use of powers.

