Mayor Karachi puts concerned department on alert after rain

KARACHI: Keeping massive downpour in the city, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has directed concerned departments to remain alert, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The mayor has directed to ensure timely drainout of the rainwater from the various parts of the city and keep an close eye on the underpasses that fall under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Meanwhile, city wardens have been deputed at various spots of the city to guide and help the people in this stormy rain, he added.

Heavy downpour in Karachi turned weather pleasant after the third spell of monsoon rain hits several parts of the city on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rainfall resulted under the influence of low-pressure area developed in India’s Gujrat.

The parts of Karachi which received heavy to moderate rain include Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECHS Society, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Kathor, Surjani Town, Bahadurabad, Super Highway Cattle Market, Shahra-e-Faisal and other parts of the city.

According to Met office, the current spell of monsoon rains is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.

