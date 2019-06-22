It’s Mazaq-e-Maeeshat not ‘Meesaq-e-Maeeshat’: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Rejecting party president Shehbaz Sharif’s offer, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that she considers this “meesaq-e-maeeshat” (charter of economy) offer as “mazaq-e-maeeshat”, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz maintained offering charter of economy to Imran Khan is like giving him an NRO as he, due to his incompetence, caused irreparable damage to the economy and now wants opposition to become a part of his failure on economic front.

The daughter of former PM and PML-N’s lifelong leader Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz maintained that party president Shehbaz Sharif has his views and she has her views and in her personal opinion, this suggestion will only benefit “Nalaiq-e-Azam” (the biggest incompetent) Imran Khan for he has not only failed to revive the economy but in fact harmed it.

“This guy (Imran Khan) not only stole a whole election but is now ruining the economy due to his incompetence so he wants opposition’s stamp on his failing economic policies that we should never provide him, he (Imran Khan) should be made an example,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz said that it is interesting to note that the PM is not ready to sit with the opposition on any other matter but is ready to “get his failing economic policies stamped by other parties”.

The PML-N leader maintained that the PML-N president Shehbaz will put his suggestion before the party and then a decision will be made.

Earlier this week, PML-N president and Opposition leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif, during his budget speech, had offered a “charter of economy” to the PTI government in the “larger national interest”.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday revealed that the PM had endorsed this offer and had ordered formation of a committee to discuss the proposals.

About the Commission of Inquiry formed by the PTI government to probe rise in national debt in past 10 years, the PML-N leader claimed that this commission’s purpose is not inquiry but political revenge.

“This commission should also inquire about coalition support fund and grants and should present its report to parliament not the government,” demanded the PML-N leader.

Maryam Nawaz, who earlier met her father Nawaz Sharif in jail, also raised concerns over her father’s health condition and said that the government will be responsible if any harm comes to her father.

She also claimed that during her meeting with Nawaz Sharif, her father spotted a stranger and asked what he was doing there upon which he replied that he is only doing his duty.

“This government should be ashamed of its conduct when even a daughter cannot talk to her father in private,” said Maryam Nawaz.

