ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday urged the United Nations (UN) to form an inquiry commission on India’s human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

In her letter to the UN, Mazari pointed out the use of cluster bombs on the civilian population by Indian troops.

“I would like to bring to your attention the use of cluster bombs by the State of India on July 30 and 31, targeting civilians in Neelum Valley, across the LoC, in violation of international law. A four-year-old boy was one of the four reported casualties of the attack, while at least eleven others were injured. Pakistan and India are both States Parties to the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons which may be deemed to be Excessively Injurious or to have Indiscriminate Effects, without any reservations. From the very design of cluster bombs, it is clear that these weapons are intended to be used against broader military targets,” Mazari wrote.

Reminding the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights of its obligations, specifically of the duty to protect civilians, the minister said it is essential that the Human Rights Council form a Commission of Inquiry on Kashmir to carry out a comprehensive, independent and international investigation into human rights abuses in the region.

“Without the establishment of such a Commission, human rights abuses in Kashmir will continue to go on unchecked, prolonging the suffering and oppression of the Kashmiri people. I request your Office to immediately take note and act on the new Indian government’s policy of increasing the military action against Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir,” the letter concluded.

