‘Mean girls’ remake is on its way but with a twist

Fans can rejoice as the 2004 Lindsay Lohan classic Mean Girls is returning to the big screen but with a twist.

Script writer Tina Fey confirmed that Mean Girls is getting a film adaptation treatment, reports Variety.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly,” she said.

She adapted the early 2000’s hit from Rosalind Wiseman‘s book Queen Bees & Wannabes.

Lindsay Lohan has shown interest in being on board for the remake “If anyone has asked for this more than I have, please tell me,” she told Variety recently in an interview.

“I’ve said it so many times, and so many people have asked me, and I think we’d have so much fun doing it.”

The Broadway version is packed with 24 songs, so there will be plenty of music in the remake for fans to enjoy not found in the 2004 original comedy.

