Effective measures afoot for revival of economy: Ali Muhammad

CHARSADDA: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the incumbent government is taking effective measure for the revival of the national economy, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to journalists in district Charsadda here on Friday, the minister said economic indicators of the country are improving due to prudent policies of the PTI-led federal government.

He said government has launched Pakistan Citizens Portal to address public complaints timely.

“The government has started across the board accountability in the country, no one is above the law,” the minister said.

Mr Ali Muhammad said the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have looted the resources of country with both hands.

Yesterday, Chinese foreign ministry had acknowledged that the country was extending a financial package to support Pakistan’s rapidly diminishing foreign exchange reserves.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had already extended their financial support to Pakistan, following the visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan to both of the states.

According to a senior official of the Finance Ministry, Pakistan is likely to receive the third loan tranche worth of US$1bn from Saudi Arabia during the current month of January.

