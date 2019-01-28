Tax filing procedure would be made easier this year: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday said the mechanism for tax filing would be made easier this year, ARY News reported.

The minister said until trade deficit was brought in control, the country’s country could not flourish

Talking to journalists after meeting traders’ body, Umar said tax scheme will be gradually expanded across the country, after it was introduced [in the mini budget] for Islamabad in the first phase.

The minister said tax scheme was aimed at increasing tax collection that will ultimately benefit the business community.

“I didn’t make any change in the tax system,” he insisted.

The finance minister said the government would facilitate top tax payers of the country.

He underlined that it was in the priorities of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to introduce user-friendly tax payment mechanism.

Asad Umar said the procedure to file taxes would be made user-friendly and easier this year.

He was of the view that special economic zones were being created under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, while economic coordination committee was looking after developments in this regard.

He stated that cotton production was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. A strategy is being devised for cotton and provinces will be taken on board in its planning, he added.

Comments

comments