Protection of media workers’ rights govt’s top priority: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the protection of rights of media workers is on the top priority of the government.

“The government is well aware about the problems being faced by the media workers,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said while addressing at the National Press Club in Islamabad.

She said stability of media sector was the prime priority of the government and the outstanding bills of media houses would be subject to provision of salaries of media workers.

On Jan 15, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, when he was information minister, had said the government will soon table a ‘Journalists Protection Bill’ in the National Assembly to ensure all possible security for working journalists.

Read More: Absence of lawyers: Media houses attack case adjourned till June 13

“Health cards will also be issued to journalists, enabling them to avail medical facilities up to 0.5 million rupees in case of any emergency,” Chaudhry Fawad had said, during an award ceremony in Karachi, while expressing concern over big media houses’ negligence towards their workers.

He had said the government would also ensure utmost transparency in its advertising policy and place all the record of ads given to various media houses on the Public Information Department website.

Chaudhry Fawad had said the war of the future world would be of ideas. He said only a superior idea would win this war.

Comments

comments