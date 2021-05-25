Punjab to reopen all medical, dental and nursing schools from May 27

LAHORE: Punjab government has Tuesday announced to open all public and private medical colleges across the province starting May 27 with all Covid-19 SOPs strictly in place, ARY News reported.

All medical universities, medical colleges and dental colleges falling under the rubric of the notification will now open from May 27 according to the notification released by the Specialized Healthcare department of Punjab.

Allied health sciences school of the province will too be opening side by side with medical colleges, the notification said.

The decision has been taken in consideration of the ongoing pandemic situation with mandatory adherance to COVID sops. In the first step, the notification said, the third year, fourth year and final year MBBS students alongside the BDS students will be able to take classes.

READ: OPD services, elective surgeries resume in Punjab

Separately today in a similar development earlier, Punjab government also allowed elective surgeries and out-patient department (OPD) services to be resumed at all public hospitals in the province.

The decision to resume elective surgeries and open OPDs of four specialties, including ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Dentistry, from May 25 was taken in light of a significant decline in daily Covid-19 cases.

“The Competent Authority has directed that elective surgeries are to be resumed in all the public sector teaching/ specialized hospitals situated in Punjab except Mayo Hospital, Lahore from May 25,” a notification issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department read.

Comments

comments