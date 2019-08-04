Govt focusing on promotion of medical education: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the government was focusing on the promotion of medical education and strengthening the concerned institutions in the province.

He was presiding over a syndicate meeting of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences in Quetta this afternoon.

Yasinzai said the university is swiftly making progress in the field of promoting medical education as a result of joint efforts being made by the government and management of the university.

The Governor said the provincial government is utilizing all available resources to overcome the shortage of doctors in the health sector.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal on August 1 called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister House.

During the meeting, Prime Minister discussed the overall situation of Balochistan with particular reference to the province’s development projects with the Balochistan CM.

Comments

comments