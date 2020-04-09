NDMA delivers required medical protection gear to KP govt

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Managment Authority (NDMA) on Thursday announced that medical equipment and personal protection kits (PPEs) have been distribute among 100 hospitals of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The equipment handed over includes 74000 surgical masks along with 4652 N-95 masks.

8759 protective saftey suits and 65000 pairs of saftey gloves were also give to various healthcare centres in the province.

3,500 disinfected medical gowns along with 4180 protective shoe covers were also given for healthcare professionals of the region.

4535 surgical caps, 1322 protective goggles and 1186 face shields have also been delivered by NDMA to the provincial government.

Rest of the provinces are scheduled to get their desired protection and medical equipment within the next 24 to 48 hours, the NDMA spokesperson claimed.

