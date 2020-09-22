Medical report confirms 22-year-old Karachi girl was gang-raped

KARACHI: The medico legal report to ascertain sexual assault allegations in 22-year-old girl abduction case confirmed on Tuesday she was gang-raped, ARY News reported.

Her case has been reported in Boat Basin Police Station and the ASP Clifton Zahida Perveen has been delegated to her case investigations.

The girl was found unconscious on Monday in the Clifton area of Karachi and when the police found her, she told police of the incident. The 22-year-old had alleged to have sustained repeated sexual abuse throughout the night after she was abducted.

The medical report has now confirmed that multiple culprits sexually assaulted her. The girl was abducted the other night by three unknown assailants riding in a car near Clifton who then abducted her and meted out sexual assault on her throughout the night.

The girl was found unconscious the next day (Today) by Police who recorded her statement and set her for Medico-legal upon her allegation of sexual abuse.

Perveen, who accompanied the victim girl, told media the allegations reported by the victim and said that the police will collect all the CCTV from cameras installed in the vicinity to probe the case.

The Boat Basin Police has now summoned all CCTV footage from the area and has formally begun investigations in the case.

