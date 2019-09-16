Medical student found dead in hostel room at Chandka Medical College

LARKANA: A final-year student of BDS was mysteriously found dead in his hostel room at Chandka Medical College in Larkana, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the deceased has been identified as Nimrita and was a resident of Karachi.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Aneela Atta-ur-Rahman, while talking to media confirmed that Nimrita was final year student of BDS, adding that some marks on her neck were also found which shows that she might have committed suicide.

The university administration had informed the heirs of the victim about the incident.

Moreover, Police have started the investigation into the matter.

Earlier in January, a third-year MBBS student was found dead at the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Sindh’s Jamshoro district.

According to the details, the student who was only 20 years old was found dead with a gunshot wound on his temple. He was also holding a pistol in his right hand.

