Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Meera praises Savera Nadeem for her performance in ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Meera, savera Nadeem, Meray Paas Tum Ho

Film star Meera Jee revealed who her favourite actor is from popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho and is all praise for the rest of the cast too. 

The Baaji actor took to Instagram and lauded veteran actor Savera Nadeem for her performance in ARY Digital’s drama. She also appreciated her characterization and dialogue delivery.

“My favorite my favorite character #Meraypasstumho # brilliant actress and amazing performance and the characterization and the dialogues all the stars and the entire cast of the drama they did so well,” Meera wrote.

Savera made a powerful entry in episode 17 as Shehwar Ahmed’s wife Maham and took the internet by storm. She returns from the US at a crucial time when her husband is about to get married to Mehwish. She entered and slapped her, the scene went viral on social media.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

This is the darkest time of my life: Imran Abbas on father’s demise

Lifestyle

‘Jumanji’ sequel bests ‘Frozen 2’ to top box office

Lifestyle

Taylor Swift to headline UK’s Glastonbury Festival

Lifestyle

Miss Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close