Film star Meera Jee revealed who her favourite actor is from popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho and is all praise for the rest of the cast too.

The Baaji actor took to Instagram and lauded veteran actor Savera Nadeem for her performance in ARY Digital’s drama. She also appreciated her characterization and dialogue delivery.

“My favorite my favorite character #Meraypasstumho # brilliant actress and amazing performance and the characterization and the dialogues all the stars and the entire cast of the drama they did so well,” Meera wrote.

Savera made a powerful entry in episode 17 as Shehwar Ahmed’s wife Maham and took the internet by storm. She returns from the US at a crucial time when her husband is about to get married to Mehwish. She entered and slapped her, the scene went viral on social media.

