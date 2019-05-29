Meesha’s lawyers asked to cross-examine witnesses on May 30

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Wednesday directed Meesha Shafi’s lawyers to cross-examine Ali Zafar’s witnesses on the next hearing on May 30 (tomorrow).

As the hearing of the defamation suit filed by singer Ali Zafar got underway, his legal team along with eight witnesses turned up in the court.

Meesha’s lawyer stated before the judge that he couldn’t cross-examine the witnesses today owing to the legal fraternity’s strike and requested the court to set another date for cross-questioning.

The court admitted the lawyer’s plea and adjourned the defamation suit until May 30 when her legal team will cross-examine the witnesses.

It is noteworthy that Ali Zafar’s seven witnesses had furnished their affidavits before the court last week, refuting allegations hurled by Meesha.

The singer-cum-actor, Ali Zafar, had taken Ms Shafi to a Lahore court last year in June after the latter accused him of sexual harassment. He requested the court to direct her to tender an apology over levelling baseless allegations and pay Rs1 billion in damages.

In a post shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, Meesha Shafi had claimed that she had been subjected to sexual harassment “of a physical nature” by Ali Zafar on multiple occasions.

