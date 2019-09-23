NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of the United States Donald Trump would have a one-on-one meeting on Monday (today) in New York.

As per details, PM Khan would apprise the president on the situation in occupied Kashmir; the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations would also come under the discussion of two leaders.

According to Khan’s itinerary, he would meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the breakfast today.

PM Khan was also scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer, Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the Chinese foreign minister and President of the World Bank today.

Prime Minister Khan would also address the Council of Foreign Relations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in the US on a week-long visit to attend the UN General Assembly session and hold high-level meetings with world leaders.

PM Imran Khan will lead the Pakistan delegation in the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly and address the world body on Friday, September 27.

