Meeting reviews preparations for Karachi anti-polio campaign

KARACHI: An anti-polio campaign will begin in Karachi from Monday (tomorrow), which will be continued for seven days in the city, ARY News reported.

A review meeting for the drive, chaired by Commissioner Karachi Suhail Rajput held today to overview the arrangements for the anti-polio drive.

Karachi commissioner will launch the campaign tomorrow morning at a health centre.

All preparations for the polio vaccination drive have been completed. It was decided in meeting to send special teams at eight sensitive union councils of the city.

In the anti-polio campaign 2.2 million children will be administered polio vaccine drops in city, the Commissioner said.

Over 6000 teams with more than 2000 supervisors will participate in the polio vaccination campaign.

Strict adherence to the standard operating system (SOPs) would be ensured in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak under which it will be essential to wear face masks and use hand sanitizers.

The meeting also decided to provide maximum security to vaccination teams.

Federal government had earlier decided to launch an anti-polio campaign across the country from September 21 in all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions.

Overall 39.6 million children would be administered polio drops during the campaign, in which 270,000 polio workers will take part.

