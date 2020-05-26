Meghan Markle was reportedly convinced there was conspiracy against her

Meghan Markle was “convinced there was a conspiracy against her” after she tied the knot with Prince Harry and has always felt like an outsider, a friend has claimed.

An anonymous friend told the Sunday Times Magazine that the actress felt cut off after she settled in her Frogmore Cottage home; a wedding present from the Queen to the couple.

It is believed Meghan struggled not having any friends nearby and its one of the factors that led to the couple moving to Los Angeles. She has a big support system there including her mother Doria Ragland.

The friend said “She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in self isolation when they moved to Frogmore.”

“I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out.”

Harry and Meghan quit as senior royals earlier in March before finally moving to Los Angeles with their one-year old son Archie Harrison.

