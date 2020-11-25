Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage in July

Meghan Markle has revealed in an article for The New York Times that she had a miscarriage earlier this year.

The Duchess of Sussex penned a special article titled The Losses We Share for the US publication in which she detailed the harrowing ordeal of losing her second child in July, after experiencing ‘a sharp’ pain.

“It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib. After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp,” recalled Markle.

She then went on to relay how she dropped to the floor with Archie as she “knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The Duchess described the loss as ‘carrying an almost unbearable grief’, sharing that hours after she felt the pain, she found herself in a hospital bed holding her husband, Prince Harry’s hand. She also shared how they learned tin a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Her articles aims to normalise talking about the loss of a child.

“Despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning,” she wrote, going on to emphasise the importance of looking out for people.

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who seceded from the royal family earlier this year, now live in California with their son Archie. According to Sky News‘ royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills, Harry did discuss the loss with his family.

