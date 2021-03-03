Meghan Markle accused of bullying palace staff ahead of Oprah interview

Days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey airs, reports of Markle bullying her palace staff to tears have surfaced, reported The Times.

As tensions escalate between royal aides and the Sussexes after they sat down with Oprah for a special interview, The Times has claimed to have obtained formal complaints made by her former staff during her time there.

According to reports, Meghan Markle drove at least two personal assistants out of the royal household and also ‘undermined’ the confidence of another. She is also accused of reducing her staff to tears on occasion.

“Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears,” a source was quoted as saying.

Another aide also went on record to state that the treatment was “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.”

The Times also acquired email correspondence between staff as proof of the allegations. One email, addressed to the Buckingham Palace HR department by Jason Knauff, the then Kensington Palace communications director, reads: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable.”

“The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”

A spokesman for the Sussexes has responded to the allegations, saying, “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

A ‘detailed legal letter of rebuttal’ has also been sent to The Times from their team.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the statement concluded.

Comments

comments