Meghan Markle slams tabloids over untrue reports on Frogmore Cottage
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle set records straight over spending lavishly on the renovation of her and Prince Harry’s new home Frogmore Cottage.
Markle denied claims that she spent taxpayers money on renovating her new home lavishly, particularly to fit the house with a $6,500 copper bathtub, private yoga studio, tennis court, and guest wing for her mother, Doria Raglan.
Her legal team slammed British tabloids The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday for fabricating stories in such a way that it portrays the duchess and her husband’s lifestyle in negative limelight.
Markle also clarified that her mother was indeed invited to her baby shower. The lawsuit reads: “The claimant’s mother was of course invited, and the claimant also offered to buy her airline tickets. However, her mother was unable to attend due to work commitments.”
The lawsuit also addressed reports about the esteemed guest list comprising of Amal Clooney, Gayle King, and Misha Nono clarifying they were “close friends” of the royal and weren’t invited for purposes of showing off.
The Mail, however, said it stands by its report and will defend itself.
Earlier, the royal couple started legal proceedings against the same newspaper over the publication of a private letter, claiming it was a breach of privacy.
The duke and duchess had shared the struggle of being in the intense media spotlight in an explosive ITV documentary.