Mehar triple murder case transfer to ATC challenged in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard an appeal against Sindh High Court’s decision of transferring Mehar triple murder case to an anti-terrorism court (ATC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Accused Ali Gohar Chandio, detained in the case, has filed the plea against the high court’s decision in the apex court.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam during the hearing expressed resentment over the absence of prosecutor General Sindh during the case hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 04.

The Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench had ordered transfer of Mehar triple murder case hearing in an anti-terrorism court.

Pakistan People’s Party MPAs Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio and his brother Nawab Burhan Khan Chandio were nominated in the triple murder case in January 2018 but were granted a pre-arrest bail from court.

Sikandar Chandio, one of the seven people nominated in the first information report (FIR), for the murder of Raees Karamullah Chandio and his sons Mukhtar Ahmed Chandio and Qabil Chandio, was apprehended in Mehar along with two other people.

The case was earlier pending in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Sukkur, but later it was shifted to the ATC of Mirpur Mathelo in Ghotki district.

Karamullah and his sons were killed on January 17 in an armed attack in Mehar.

