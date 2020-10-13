Web Analytics
Mehbooba Mufti released from detention after 13 months

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, was released from detention on Tuesday.

“PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention,” said Rohit Kansal, the spokesman of IIOJK administration.

Earlier in July, the IIOJK administration had extended her detention by three months under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mehbooba Mufti along with many other political leaders arrested hours ahead of revoking of the special status of IIOJK by Narendra Modi-led fascist government on August 05, last year.

Mehbooba Mufti’s release was confirmed by her daughter, Iltija Mufti, in a tweet. “As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all,” she tweeted.

Top politicians Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, both former Chief Ministers of the state, were released earlier this year.

