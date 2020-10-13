Mehbooba Mufti released from detention after 13 months

Former Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, was released from detention on Tuesday.

“PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention,” said Rohit Kansal, the spokesman of IIOJK administration.

Earlier in July, the IIOJK administration had extended her detention by three months under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mehbooba Mufti along with many other political leaders arrested hours ahead of revoking of the special status of IIOJK by Narendra Modi-led fascist government on August 05, last year.

Mehbooba Mufti’s release was confirmed by her daughter, Iltija Mufti, in a tweet. “As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all,” she tweeted.

As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. فی امان اﷲ May allah protect you — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

Top politicians Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, both former Chief Ministers of the state, were released earlier this year.

