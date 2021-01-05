Mehmoodabad nullah anti-encroachment drive continues today

KARACHI: The municipal officials continued an anti-encroachment drive along Mehmoodabad nullah on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other concerned departments resumed demolition of soft encroachments in the area with machinery today.

After January 07, concrete encroachments would also be removed including partial demolition of 57 houses built at the encroached land.

The city officials on Monday removed structures on about seven-and-a-half-kilometer area in the anti-encroachment drive along Mehmoodabad nullah.

The extended and encroached areas and walls of houses and shops were either cleared away or demolished in the anti-encroachment drive.

The operation is said to be continued for four days straight in collaboration with KMC and other relevant city agencies.

Earlier last month, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah chaired a Karachi Coordination Committee session to contemplate development projects and drainage infrastructure of the metropolis.

The session deliberated over various nullahs across Karachi wherein the CM said they have asked NED University to study and survey all the important lines for remodeling.

CM Shah noted in the session that remodeling of Mehmoodabad Nullah has been completed.

The remodeling based on the study would mean the Nullah would be able to drain inundation by 270mm within 12 hours, CM briefed the session.

However, the CM said if the remodeling has to be materialized, it will require razing about 319 structures that have been build around them as encroachment of dedicated land.

The nullah has a six-meter depth at the Korangi road at the moment and for its remodelling according to NED study, we’ll have to bulldoze 319 structures built on its land, CM said.

